Worthing neighbours win People’s Postcode Lottery street prize, totalling £210,000

Worthing neighbours are celebrating after a £210,000 win on the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The good news came on Saturday for six residents in Derwent Drive, Goring.

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson reveals the winning postcode from his home

Their postcode BN12 6LA was announced as a winner of the street prize, meaning £30,000 for each ticket held.

Five of the residents had one ticket and scooped £30,000 each but the other doubled their prize to £60,000, thanks to playing with two tickets.

Matt Johnson, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, said: “A massive congratulations to our winners in Goring-by-Sea. I hope they enjoy spending their prize money and treat themselves.

“Understandably, I wasn’t able to visit them in person but I’m sure they’ll be chuffed when they see the money land in their bank accounts.”

The draw was promoted on behalf of British Red Cross, which has received more than £6.1million in support from players.

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.