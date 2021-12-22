Mr Loughton visited Dogs Trust’s Shoreham rehoming centre on Friday (December 17) and met four-legged friends who will be spending their Christmas with staff.

Vicky Grylls, Dogs Trust Shoreham assistant manager, said: “We were delighted to welcome Tim back to our rehoming centre. Of course, like everyone else, we’re very much getting ready for Christmas now and preparing to give all our dogs the best day possible.

“It’s wonderful that Tim shares our passion for dog welfare, and it was a fantastic opportunity to show him the hard work and dedication going on behind the scenes to help our dogs find their forever homes in the New Year.”

Tim Loughton MP with Poppy and Dogs Trust Shoreham Rehoming Centre maintenance operative Ryan Hawkins

Mr Loughton said: “I really enjoyed visiting Dogs Trust Shoreham and would like to thank the team for spending some time with me and showcasing the amazing work they do.

“It is clear to see how passionate the staff at Dogs Trust are about their work, which really shined through. I look forward to exploring ways in which we can continue to work together in the future.”