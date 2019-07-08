Worthing Lions window unveiled by Lady Emma Barnard

Lady Emma Barnard has unveiled a new stained glass window on Worthing Pier, celebrating the achievements of Worthing Lions.

Lady Emma, a Deputy Lieutenant of West Sussex, was joined by Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe, Deputy Lieutenant Caroline Nicholls, Worthing Lions Club president Tony Carter and fellow Lions.

Lady Emma Barnard with Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe. Picture: David Nicholls

The ceremony marked more than 67 years of service in the town by the Lions, men and women who give up their spare time to help those less fortunate.

The club, formed in 1952, is a driving force behind many town events, including the two-week seafront festival, which this year begins on July 20.