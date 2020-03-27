Worthing Lions’ Mother’s Day winner revealed

Worthing Lions Club has presented flowers and chocolates to a marvellous mum, picked out in a draw following a Facebook competition.

Carol Durrant from Lancing was the winner of the Mother’s Day competition and was presented with her prizes by Lions president Tony Carter last Friday, before the new social distancing measures came into place.

Worthing Lions president Tony Carter with Mother's Day competition winner Carol Durrant. Picture: Lee Milner

She was nominated by her daughter, Nicky Ledger, who said: “Don’t know what I would do without my mum. She’s also a fantastic nanna to my two children, one of them being autistic. Without her support, I don’t know where I would be. She’s like a sister to me.”

The Lions gave Carol a card, along with a bunch of flowers from Flower Designs, in The Strand, Worthing; Belgian chocolates from Best Wishes in Goring; and a £20 voucher from Toby Carvery.

The Lions recently moved their charity shop to 76-80 Goring Road and it is at least twice the size of the previous shop, though currently closed due to the coronavirus.

Lion Lee Milner said: “After 16 years, it’s a huge improvement. We now have space for people with wheelchairs and, with no steps, it makes it ideal for disabled people and wheelchair users.

“The shop is clean and freshly painted, bringing us up to modern times. Unlike our old shop, we now have two changing rooms, available for customers who wish to try some of the clothes on.”

