Hazel was pleased to donate £2,000 to The Treasure Basket Association in Goring, £1,500 to Sight Support Worthing for its IT project and £1,500 to Superstar Arts in Tarring.

She said: “Sight Support is establishing an IT hub for visually-impaired residents, who will be able to get help and advice, and crucially be able to test out IT equipment before purchasing it for themselves.

“The Worthing Lions bought a special laptop for the project to help them be inclusive.

Worthing Lions past president Hazel Thorpe presents a cheque for £1,500 to Sonia Baker, manager at Sight Support Worthing, for its IT project

“Treasure Basket is a small charity which focuses on the health and well-being of children and their families through play therapy.

“Worthing Lions gave them funds to enable them to go into a local school and help teaching assistants to support the children in most need.”

Superstar Arts is one of the smaller charities Hazel supported when she was mayor of Worthing two years ago.

She said: “Superstar Arts is creating a garden for their beneficiaries - young adults with a learning disability but with bags of creativity.

Worthing Lions past president Hazel Thorpe presents a cheque for £1,500 to Jo Telling from Superstar Arts outside its charity shop near West Worthing railway station

“They are planning to grow their own plants and help their charity to be sustainable, supporting the environment at the same time.”

In addition, Worthing Lions presented a cheque for £500 to Visually Impaired Bowls England, an organisation which was showcased at Beach House Park recently and will be going on to represent England in 2023.