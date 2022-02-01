LGBTQ+Worthing Community, previously known as Worthing Let’s go by Train (WLGBT), was formed after Worthing’s first Pride even in 2018.

The group’s first event under the new name saw the group meet outside the Pavilion Theatre, on Saturday, and walk to Sea Lane Café to grab a drink and a bite to eat.

Angie Bishop, 67, is a volunteer and helped organise the event. She said: “The event was brilliant. We had about 40 people attend, all from surrounding areas such as Lancing, Bognor, and Chichester. The group isn’t just restricted to Worthing, anyone who is part of the LGBTQ+ community in the surrounding areas can join, too.

The LGBTQ+Worthing Community group had their first social event over the weekend. The group is a place for people to meet like-minded indivduals and create great relationships

“It was a very mixed group of people that came, it was like every group was represented.”

The group’s aim is to allow like-minded people to meet each other and support one another.

Angie added: “It is nice to have that time with like-minded people and there are a lot of people that move here that don’t know anybody else in the community, so it’s one way of meeting people they have something in common with.

“It’s very hard sometimes for people who move to new areas to meet members of their own community. You won’t often find a woman, for example, go in a pub on her own to meet like-minded people, so it is nice to have that freedom.

The LGBTQ+Worthing Community group had their first social event over the weekend. The group is a place for people to meet like-minded indivduals and create great relationships

“I hope that people do come and join in with us, we are a very friendly and sociable team and anybody is welcome.”

The LGBTQ+ group holds monthly meetings to get everybody together. To find out more information about the events, you can join its Facebook page.

Make sure to purchase this week’s paper to find out what else is going on in the local area.

The LGBTQ+Worthing Community group had their first social event over the weekend. The group is a place for people to meet like-minded indivduals and create great relationships

The LGBTQ+Worthing Community group had their first social event over the weekend. The group is a place for people to meet like-minded indivduals and create great relationships

The LGBTQ+Worthing Community group had their first social event over the weekend. The group is a place for people to meet like-minded indivduals and create great relationships

The LGBTQ+Worthing Community group had their first social event over the weekend. The group is a place for people to meet like-minded indivduals and create great relationships