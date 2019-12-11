Worthing Indoor Bowls Club praised for ‘huge effort’ at charity day for Care for Veterans

Worthing Indoor Bowls Club has presented a cheque for £1,000 to Care for Veterans, following its successful annual charity day.

Mayor Hazel Thorpe joined representatives from the club, based at Field Place, and the hospital home, in Boundary Road, Worthing, for the occasion.

Worthing Indoor Bowls Club presents the cheque to Care for Veterans, with Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe

Sue Harris, community support officer at Care for Veterans, said: “Worthing Indoor Bowls Club made such a huge effort with their charity day, which was well supported by club members, creating a great atmosphere.

“Care for Veterans is extremely grateful for their support.”

The charity day included a competition for club members, raffle and lunch.