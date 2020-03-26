Worthing has second People’s Postcode Lottery win in five days

Worthing has had a second People’s Postcode Lottery win in just five days.

Four neighbours are celebrating today, after winning £1,000 each, thanks to their lucky postcode.

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt

The Hawthorn Crescent residents netted the windfall when BN14 9LU was announced as a daily prize winner today, Thursday, March 26.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners.

She said: “What a great surprise to start the day. Congratulations to our winners.”

This draw was promoted by the Wildlife Trusts, which have received more than £12.6million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

On Saturday, six residents in Derwent Drive, Goring, learned their postcode BN12 6LA was a winner of the street prize, meaning £30,000 for each ticket held.

Five of the residents had one ticket and scooped £30,000 each but the other doubled their prize to £60,000, thanks to playing with two tickets.

Read more here: Worthing neighbours win People’s Postcode Lottery street prize, totalling £210,000

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £500million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

-----

A message from the Editor, Gary Shipton:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

But I also have an urgent plea to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site and in print, please purchase a copy of our newspaper as well. With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on our town centres and many of our valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you buying a copy.

Our journalists are highly trained by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards anywhere in the world. Our content is universally trusted - as all independent research proves.

As Baroness Barran said in a House of Lords debate this week on the importance of journalists: “Not only are they a trusted source of facts, but they will have a role to play in rallying communities and getting the message across about how we can keep ourselves and our families safe, and protect our NHS. Undoubtedly, they have a critical role.”

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis. In return we will continue to forensically cover the local news - not only the impact of the virus but all the positive and uplifting news happening in these dark days.

We thank all our readers and advertisers for their understanding and support - and we wish YOU all the best in the coming weeks. Keep safe, and follow the Government advice. Thank you.