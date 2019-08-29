Worthing girl with brain injury and balance problems cycles 12 miles to raise money for Child Brain Injury Trust as a thank you for its support

An 11-year-old Worthing girl with a brain injury has completed a 12-mile cycle ride to raise money for the charity that has helped her since she was found to have several tumours.

Tallulah Butcher-Clark has been affected in many ways, including balance, co-ordination and acute fatigue, but she was determined to help Child Brain Injury Trust, as the charity has helped her and her family since she was rushed to Southampton Hospital with a brain bleed in April last year.

Tallulah Butcher-Clark, 11, cycled from Brighton to Worthing to raise money for Child Brain Injury Trust

She cycled from Brighton to Worthing with her family, Sacha, Mark and big brother William. More than £1,500 has been raised so far, adding to the fundraising efforts of Tallulah’s aunt.

Sacha explained: “Tallulah’s amazing aunt Laura Godden is doing a year of half marathons, triathlons and swims to raise money and awareness for this amazing cause. Tallulah wanted to support her aunt in her endeavour but is limited by fatigue and co-ordination problems.”

A pupil at Our Lady of Sion School, Tallulah was suffering severe headaches when she was admitted to hospital. She was found to have a cavernoma, a type of tumour formed from a cluster of abnormal blood vessels, which was bleeding. She also had hydrocephalus, an accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain.

Grandparent Nicky Babbage-Clark said: “Scans showed that she had one large tumour and two slightly smaller ones. She was taken into surgery, where the bleed and the large tumour were removed.

“Both the surgery and the bleed have resulted in quite a significant brain injury. This has affected her in many ways, including her balance, co-ordination, memory, sleep behaviour and acute fatigue.

“The Child Brain Injury Trust have supported both Tallulah and her family right from the start. As she continues with her recovery, Tallulah wanted to do something to say a big thank you to this small charity.”

Nicky said she and her husband Robert were very proud of their granddaughter’s achievements.

Following emergency surgery, investigations revealed Tallulah had two further tumours deep within her brain, which are not, at present, able to be treated.

Sacha, who runs Tarring Osteopaths, in Tarring Road, said: “Currently, she remains under the care of the wonderful team in Southampton Hospital and the tumours are behaving. Tallulah is getting used to the limitations a brain injury imposes but moving forward with a positive attitude and the support of the Child Brain Injury Trust.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tallulahbutcher-clark for more information and to make a donation.