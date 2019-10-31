Worthing Girguiding swimming gala has something for everyone

Girl Guides had lots of fun at the Worthing Cissbury Division swimming gala, with races for everyone.

More than 60 girls took part in the gala at Splashpoint and leaders said it was a fantastic evening.

Winners at the Girlguiding Worthing Cissbury Division swimming gala at Splashpoint

Brownies, Guides and Rangers from each of the five districts competed and many of the races were closely contested.

Zoe Walker, division commissioner, said: “There was something for everyone, from the armband race to the team relay, ensuring those who wanted to take part were able to do so.

“The girls had lots of fun after the prize-giving, when they had some time to play in the pool with all the floats.”

West District won the Brownie Cup and came first overall, receiving the winner’s shield, and Charmandean District won the Guide Cup.

Zoë said: “This was a wonderful event for the girls to enjoy. Thank you to all our Girlguiding volunteers who worked so hard to make the evening a success and to all the parents for their support.”