Worthing fun run remembers tragic Isaac who lived for just 39 minutes

Little Isaac who lived for just 39 minutes was remembered in a successful Worthing 5km Fun Run in aid of GBSS (Group B Strep Support) at the weekend.

Beth Emery and her wife Helen organised the event on Worthing Promenade in aid of Group B Strep Support in memory of their son Isaac who died within an hour of his birth on December 4 2018 due to an overwhelming Group B Strep infection.

Beth said: “There were 132 runners and walkers on the day. First over the line was 12-year-old Thomas Edwards who completed the run in just under 20 minutes.

“Worthing’s Mayor, Paul Baker and his wife Sandra were there to start the race off and stayed to encourage the runners and walkers over the finish line.”

Currently the total raised for GBSS from this event stands at just over £2,800 which brings Beth and Helen’s fundraising total since January to just over £7,000.

Beth said “These funds are vital in helping GBSS to continue their vital work. Helen and I were pleased to see that the National Institute for Health Research has funded a major national clinical trial looking to see whether they can improve the prevention of early onset GBS in babies. This is a great step forward in hopefully what will become routine in the UK.”

Beth added “It is too late for us but if we can help in any way by getting Isaac’s story out and raising funds for GBSS’s continued work then we feel a little bit of comfort in this. Please if you know anyone who is pregnant urge them to do some research into GBS and contact GBSS about getting tested. The time to test is between 35 and 37 weeks. It really can save lives.”

Anyone wanting more information can contact the charity via their website http://www.gbss.org.uk.

“GBS is the most common cause of life-threatening infection in new-born babies in the UK, causing sepsis, pneumonia, and meningitis. Each week in the UK, one baby dies and another is left with a long-term disability as a result of a GBS infection.

“The UK does not currently routinely test for group B Strep, which causes a range of serious infections including pneumonia, meningitis and sepsis, unlike the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Spain and many other developed countries where all mothers-to-be are tested. The bacteria may be passed unknowingly from a mother to her baby around birth and kills one baby a week in the UK and leaves another with a long-term disability, like cerebral palsy or hearing or vision loss.”

Helen said “Our fundraising isn’t stopping here, we have nine concerts lined up this year with The Rowland Singers and The Emery Ensemble both of which have chosen to support GBSS. You can find full details on their respective websites www.rowlandsingers.co.uk and www.the-emery-ensemble.co.uk. Our first concert is part of The Rowland Singers 50th Year anniversary celebrations and is a Massed Choirs Concert on June 22 at The Assembly Hall. Tickets are available by contacting Worthing Theatres on 01903 206206 or by calling 01903 238792.”

