Worthing Foodbank appeals for financial support, to back up the generous food donations

Shoppers gave generously when Worthing Foodbank held a collection in Sainsbury’s at Lyons Farm this month.

Tins and dried food were donated and a total of 868.2kg of goods was amassed.

Tins and dried food are donated

Julie Denyer, foodbank manager, said: “A huge thanks to Sainsbury’s, and especially to Sue, the community champion at store, for allowing us to collect food outside their store.

“A huge thanks to all the amazing customers who gave so generously. This means we can continue our support and outreach to those in crisis well into 2019.”

The Trussell Trust foodbank, owned by Jubilee Church, fed 1,590 people in 2017/18, providing each with a three-day food supply, equating to 14,310 meals in total.

Derek Oakley, Worthing Foodbank administrator, said: “Figures are being collated locally and nationally for the 2018/2019 period but we have seen an increase in usage of the foodbank located at Worthing Tabernacle, opposite the Town Hall, working in partnership with a range of local support agencies.

“These figures will be issued shortly by The Trussell Trust, who are leading the fight to end various issues that are forcing more people to use our foodbank.

“It’s great that we get this food from the customers at stores but foodbank cannot run without funding and this is really what the foodbank is in need of, as we are self-funding and need to pay for transport, warehousing and the numerous other items of expenditure a business needs. So, if you want to help people who are struggling and help keep the foodbank running by supporting us financially, that would be great.

“We would like to give a big thank you to all our wonderful volunteers who continue to support Worthing Foodbank so faithfully and to those who give financially.”

People can give a one-off gift of any amount or set up a regular standing order for as little as £2 a month. Visit www.food-bank.co.uk for more information.