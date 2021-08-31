Katie Latter, Brian Devlin and Steve Palmer have chosen October 3 for their Run for Food Marathon, raising money to get food and essential supplies to neighbours who need them.

Katie, a 45-year-old mother of two, said: “When I heard they were looking for people to do the marathon for somewhere local to me and such an important cause, I knew I wanted to get involved.”

She said she will take the distance in her stride, and it will be a walking stride all the way, so she can enjoy the scenery.

London Marathon runners Katie Latter, Brian Devlin and Steve Palmer are supporting Worthing Food Foundation

Brian, who has volunteered for the foundation since the beginning, said he agreed to run the marathon ‘by mistake’.

He has recently completed a half marathon and is stretching his distance further every day but says at the age of 47, every training session is painful.

He added: “The training will keep me fitter and thinner. I may regret the distance by the time I have covered it but I shall certainly finish.

“The Worthing Food Foundation is a wonderful organisation doing important work in our community and is run by genuinely amazing volunteers.”

Steve will be warming up by completing the Brighton Marathon on September 12, and says he is quietly confident.

Paul Eustice, Worthing Food Foundation organiser, said: “While runners are massing for the London Marathon, our three Worthing residents will be making their socially-distanced way along the seafront, covering 26.2 breezy miles to raise funds for Worthing Food Foundation.

“Their progress, through training and on the day, can be followed on Facebook through Run For Food Worthing or on lesaldenfoundation.org.uk/blog.

Worthing Food Foundation is a food bank run by volunteers from the Les Alden Foundation, which was set up during the Covid emergency in 2020 to support residents of Worthing in financial difficulties.

