Worthing diamond duo ‘deserve recognition’

Lifelong Worthing residents Gerald and Betty Rambridge are celebrating their diamond wedding today.

They lived just a few doors apart but only met after they were separately invited to the same wedding.

Gerald and Betty were married in Worthing on June 27, 1959

Gerald and Betty began courting and then tied the knot themselves on June 27, 1959.

Son David said: “Being married for 60 years is no mean feat. The secret to their long-lasting relationship has been built on love, understanding and helping others.

“I am so proud of my mum and dad, they are so selfless and always thinking of others before themselves.

“To be together for 60 years is such a blessing and they deserve recognition for themselves. If I could pick two role models, I couldn’t have asked for better.”

Betty was born in Clifton Road in 1932 and Gerald in Ten Acres in 1933.

During the Second World War, Betty went to stay with her family in Portslade and Gerald was evacuated to Mansfield, returning in 1945.

In the early 1950s, they both lived in Cotswold Road, just a few doors away from each other, but they did not know each other until they met at the wedding of Betty’s cousin June.

Once they were married, Gerald and Betty moved to Princess Avenue and have lived there ever since, raising three children. Mark was born in 1960, Jane in 1962 and David in 1974.

The couple now have six grandchildren and will celebrate their amazing achievement at a party for all the family.

Gerald worked for Worthing estate agents Jordan and Cook for 25 years before finishing his working life at the Inland Revenue in Durrington in 1993.