Worthing dancers join Team England for Dance World Cup

Dancers from Worthing will be part of Team England at the Dance World Cup in Portugal next month.

Girls from Suzanne Logan School of Dance and Glendale Theatre Arts are thrilled to be working together on two modern groups.

Both schools are also competing separately in various other sections, including Molly Sloggett from Suzanne Logan School in the junior classical ballet.

The dancers are busy fundraising and preparing for this exciting experience.

Mike Elborough, Molly’s grandad, said: “In addition to raffles and a quiz, they have been busy packing bags for shoppers at Worthing’s superstores, including at Morrisons.”

The Dance World Cup, taking place in Braga in July, encourages the pure joy and love of dance, with more than 20,000 competitors from around 61 countries.