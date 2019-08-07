Worthing Community Chest unveils glass cheque on Worthing Pier

A glass cheque forms a new window on Worthing Pier, to illustrate the work of Worthing Community Chest, funding clubs, events and good causes in the town since 2001.

The window, created by glass designer Siobhan Jones, was officially launched on Saturday, with support from Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe, town crier Bob Smytherman and retired trustee Tom Wye.

Worthing Community Chest unveils its new stained glass window, with, from left, trustee Ann Stimpson, Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe and retired trustee Tom Wye. Photo by Derek Martin DM1980006a

The cheque on the window reads: “Pay your worthy Worthing cause up to a whopping £1,500.”

The unveiling was part of a day of celebration, including the presentation of a cheque to Worthing Rowing Club at Splash Point at the opening of the Worthing Rowing Regatta.

Karl Allison, chairman of Worthing Community Chest, said: “There was quite a buzz as the event was also being filmed by the South Downs Film Makers for their Worthing documentary, which will receive its red carpet premiere in the town early next year. They were around all day and even sent up a drone.”

Worthing Rowing Club is one of the charity’s funded groups and £1,500 is the maximum grant available. Money is raised through recycling initiatives in the area.

Worthing Rowing Club receives a cheque for �1,500 from Worthing Community Chest trustee Ann Stimpson, watched by Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe and town crier Bob Smytherman

Grants are available for projects and activities in Worthing that enable social and economic wellbeing. Visit www.worthingcommunitychest.org for more information.