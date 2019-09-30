Worthing Community Chest hands out more than £11,000 to community groups

Eight groups have benefited from Worthing Community Chest’s latest funding round, which saw £11,165.74 awarded.

The independent charity has awarded more than £35,000 in grants over the past year to locally based voluntary and charitable projects that serve the people of Worthing.

Friends of West Worthing Park received £1,204 to improve the children’s play area.

Hut 34 at East Beach Studios received £1,500 to develop a therapeutic space where disabled people and wheelchair users can interact with musical sculptures.

Say Aphasia received £1,500 for its Worthing drop-in support group for those affected by aphasia.

The Treasure Basket Association received £1,500 to provide play therapy sessions in Worthing schools for traumatised children.

Worthing Repair Cafe, supported by Transition Town Worthing, received £1,488.74 to develop the cafe and extend the local outreach and share learning with other community groups.

Worthing Mental Health Awareness Week 2019 received £973 towards marketing, catering and events costs.

Worthing Ping United received £1,500 for community trial sessions from this autumn to spring next near.

Creative Waves received £1,500 for creative recycling and sustainability workshops in Worthing schools.

Money is raised through recycling and grants are available for projects and activities in Worthing that enable social and economic wellbeing. Visit www.worthingcommunitychest.org for more information.