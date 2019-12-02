Worthing club member joins RAF Music Services Association for its first march past The Cenotaph

Remembrance Sunday had special significance for Worthing’s Phoenix 50+ Friday Club this year as one of its members was at The Cenotaph.

The RAF Music Services Association was taking part in the march past of veterans for the first time and Chris Terry was one of the 26 people chosen to take part.

The Phoenix Singers opened and closed the club's Rememebrance service

The club held its own annual Remembrance Service at Worthing Leisure Centre, where it is based, and made the focus the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Jeanie Dickenson, club co-ordinator, said: “More than 75 club members joined together for the annual service. The Phoenix Singers opened with I Vow to Thee My Country and facilities manager Mike McGinley introduced club member Christine Terry, who played The Last Post to introduce the minute’s silence, when members remembered lost relatives who died in defence of their country.

“The service continued with Phil Spanton, Phoenix thespian leader, reading the poem Normandy, followed by Pauline Wormald, who wrote this year’s Phoenix panto Snow White and the 5 Gnomes, shared a wartime family memory.

“Finally, Roger Miles touched on his family history and the story of Archie, and showed some of his family memorabilia.

“The Phoenix Singers brought the service to a close with The White Cliffs of Dover and on an emotional note, sang Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

The raffle raised £115 and the collection totalled £177, making an overall donation of £292 for the Poppy Appeal.

Jeanie said: “There was a joyful ending to the day with the catering manager Nicci Parish providing her version of a World War Two ration luncheon, served in brown paper carriers.”