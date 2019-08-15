Worthing club hosts national bowling competition

Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club welcomed bowlers from all over the country for the national Masonic Annual Charity Event, which raised £6,000 for charity.

The charity competition for Freemasons’ bowling associations attracted 20 teams from 14 provinces, including Derbyshire, Devon and Cambridge.

Bowling for Wiltshire, the winning team at this year's Masonic Annual Charity Event. Picture: masonicphotography@gmail.com

Christopher Moore, the Sussex provincial grand master, welcomed them all to the club in Pavilion Road.

Ian Lay, club director, said: “The bowlers were impressed with the quality of the facilities at Worthing Pavilion.

“The speed of the greens caught out a number of the bowlers and then everyone had to contend with the gusting wind.”

Having been divided into two groups, each team played three others in games lasting 50 minutes.

The two group winners and the two runners-up then played each other for the top four placings.

Wiltshire beat Derbyshire to take the title and Buckinghamshire beat Warwickshire for third place.

Before the winners received their plates, Mr Moore presented cheques for £2,000 to three chosen charities.