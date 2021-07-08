Worthing childcare worker’s frustration over ‘eyesore’ patch of grass left uncut for three years

Lyn Golds has lived in Maybridge Square for more than 30 years and said the large patch of land was previously mowed on a regular basis.

“Someone used to come round and spray the edges and it looked lovely – the kids would play on there,” said the 62-year-old, who lives with her husband and son.

“I phoned Worthing Borough Council and they said it was nothing to do with them.

Lyn Golds by the overgrown patch of grass in Maybridge Square. Picture: Derek Martin Photography

“I then spoke to a man who was mowing the playground and the back field and asked him why he hadn’t done this patch too.

“He said he was from Worthing Homes and that he wasn’t responsible for it and didn’t know who was.”

Lyn said the patch of grass had got so high children could no longer play there and weeds were growing through the pathways.

“It is an absolute eyesore,” she added.

The overgrown patch of grass in Maybridge Square. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

“All my neighbours are angry about it, too.

“They have even had to cut it once before – but it is quite a big area for a little lawnmower to go around. No-one seems to know who is responsible for it – but someone is.

“I just can’t get anywhere with it and it has got to the point where it is really bad and I don’t know what to do.”

The Herald approached the borough council and was told the patch of land was transferred to Worthing Homes in 1999.

It then went to Worthing Homes, which said West Sussex County Council was now responsible for it.