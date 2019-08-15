Worthing charity Acorn moves to new premises

Worthing charity Acorn Pregnancy Counselling Centre has moved to new premises, giving greater privacy in more modern surroundings.

The centre is approaching its 25th anniversary, having been based in a rented building at Stanford Square, off Warwick Street, for many years.

One of the counselling volunteer in the new counselling room

The new offices at 2-6 Buckingham Road, Worthing, are two rented rooms, in the premises of the charity Action for Deafness.

Trustee Patrick Woodward said: “It’s an exciting time for Acorn as we move into new premises and next year celebrate our 25th anniversary.

“We think clients will love our new surroundings and we look forward to welcoming existing and new clients in the coming days.

“The new serviced offices provide greater privacy for confidential counselling work, and more modern and pleasant surroundings to support people with sensitivity and care.”

Acorn Pregnancy Counselling Centre was founded in 1995 in response to concerns over the plight of those facing unintended pregnancy and pregnancy loss.

The website www.acornworthing.org.uk, email office@acornworthing.org.uk and phone number 01903 823893 remain unchanged.