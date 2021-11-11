Residents and staff at Avon Manor care home, in Manor Road, have been hard at work since October, putting together the display.

The residents and staff painted more than 1,000 poppies and knitted and crocheted more than 100.

Paula Cassidy, who has been the care manager at Avon Manor for three years, said: “We have had the poppy display up for a couple of days now.

Staff: Lisa Moulding (Registered Manager), James Dumbrell, Saz Scannell Sassa. Residents: Pamela Tribbeck, Pamela Stent in front of the impressive poppy display

“We all worked together as a family to create such a lovely display which is very important to us.

“It is also nice as well because people who live nearby with their children come over and have a look. It increases interaction with the outside world which helps out residents.

“It brings a lot of happiness.”

Registered manager of 25 years Lisa Moulding said: “The money that was raised from the sale of these poppies will be donated to the Royal British Legion.

“Our residents were passionate about making this a special occasion for everyone, and it is very meaningful to their generation.

“I have enjoyed seeing all the staff and residents working hard together and the final display was put together by our handman James, and activities co-ordinator Barbara.

“I was blown away by the finished display and feel so proud that we have marked this special occasion in a poignant and affectionate way, that has bought our community together. I feel extremely proud of all of my staff and residents.”

The town fell silent at 11am this morning to mark Armistice Day, with Worthing’s Remembrance events planned for Sunday – click here for details.

