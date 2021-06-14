Worthing campaigner for social justice made a dame in Queen’s Birthday Honours list

Sara Llewellin was awarded a DBE (damehood) for her services to social justice at Barrow Cadbury Trust, a charitable foundation which focuses on social justice and equality issues.

She said: “I am as shocked as I am honoured to receive this recognition.

“As all social justice activists know, we can achieve very little on our own and would be foolish to try.

Sara Llewellin, of Worthing, was made a dame in the Queen's Birthday Honours list. Picture: Barrow Cadbury Trust

“I have worked with many hundreds of people on creating social change over the decades and all should take their share of credit for this award. Very many of them changed and shaped me along the way and still do.”

Sara has been chief executive at Barrow Cadbury Trust since 2009, and has been instrumental in developing a social investment portfolio, shareholder activism advocacy and infrastructure support for the sector as well as developing further the trust’s pre-existing work in economic, racial and criminal justice.

She has also been a longstanding steward of civil society, and previously chaired an independent commission ‘Change for Good’, addressing challenges and opportunities for the voluntary and community sectors.

She was also until recently a non-executive director of Charity Bank and on the Governing Council of the European Foundation Centre.

And she was deputy director of City Bridge Trust, chair of London Funders, director of St Giles Trust, and prior to that, spent ten years in the movement against gender violence.