Worthing brewer ‘overwhelmed’ with awards for his beers

Worthing brewer Jim Brown was overwhelmed to be presented with two awards for his beer, one of them for the second year running.

He has been impressing drinkers of dark beers with his delicious brews since he started his Sussex Small Batch Brewery in 2018.

Jim Brown with the Arun and Adur CAMRA award for Beer of the Festival 2019 and the Brighton and South Downs CAMRA award for best Sussex beer at the Brighton Festival 2019

Arun and Adur CAMRA awarded Jim the Beer of the Festival 2018 award for his tiramisu stout at the 23rd Worthing Beer and Cider Festival.

He then won the Beer of the Festival for the second year running, with his white mocha stout at the Worthing Beer and Cider Festival 2019.

But there was another surprise to come. When Jim received his award at the Selden Arms Winterfest 2020 last weekend, he was also presented with a second award for 2019.

Brighton and South Downs CAMRA chose Jim’s tiramisu stout as the best Sussex beer at the Brighton Festival 2019 and awarded him the Bex Robbins Shield.

Jim said: “I am over the moon about winning the Worthing festival two years in a row and the best beer on the Sussex bar at the Brighton Festival, held last year, came as a complete surprise.”

Jim is currently cuckoo brewing at Goldmark in Poling.

He said it was an amazing feeling, walking into a pub and seeing your beer on tap.

His range includes tiramisu stout with coffee and vanilla, white mocha stout with coffee, zucotto stout with raspberries and Reece’s stout with peanut and vanilla.

Jim also brewed a special chocolate and orange stout for Selden Arms Winterfest 2020.