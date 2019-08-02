Worthing art exchange with France planned

Worthing Twinning Association is hoping an art exchange programme can be set up when members visit France later this month.

Members are visiting Pays D’Olonne, a seaside resort twinned with Worthing, and an interesting itinerary has been arranged.

Worthing Twinning Association members celebrating Bastille Day on Goring Green

Jo Wood, association member, said: “While there, it is hoped that Worthing Twinning can also set up an art exchange programme between Worthing and Pays D’Olonne.

“The twinning group hope to repeat the recent success that they have previously had with an art exchange programme that was initiated between Worthing and its other twin, Waldkirch in Germany.”

The association had France in mind when it held a Bastille Day celebration on Goring Green on Sunday, July 14.

French foods such as wine, cheese and pâte were laid out, the French national anthem La Marseillaise was recited and there was a traditional French game of boules.

Christopher Doidge, the group’s French co-ordinator, said: “This has gone down as a great success and we hope to make this a regular event to be held annually in Worthing.”

If you are interested in becoming a member of Worthing Twinning Association, contact Pam Bennett, email pambennett8@btinternet.com