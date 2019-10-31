Worthing and District Society of Model Engineers support Guild Care for second year

Worthing and District Society of Model Engineers has raised £1,955 for Guild Care’s dementia services, thanks to its annual charity day.

Families were given rides on the circular track at Field Place and were able to see miniature steam locomotives and diesel electric trains.

This was the second year the society had chosen the Worthing-based charity for its fundraising day, as last year, it raised £1,913 for Haviland House, Guild Care’s specialist dementia care home.

The miniature railway is open from spring to autumn, with public running days every other Sunday.

Members presented the cheque to Debbie Dollner, Guild Care’s chief operating officer, at Field Place.

Debbie said: “We truly couldn’t be more grateful and are honoured to be have been chosen to receive this support for a second year.

“Through the money they have raised we are able to support the most vulnerable members of our community, providing invaluable local services for children and adults dealing with the daily challenge of a disability, dementia, loss of independence, loneliness or isolation.”