Worthing adapted cycling scheme backed by Co-op Local Community Fund

Worthing adapted cycling scheme CYCALL is delighted to have been chosen as one of the causes for the Co-op Local Community Fund.
The not-for-profit organisation is raising funds to buy adapted trikes for disabled children and adults.
CYCALL runs cycling sessions at Brooklands Park for people who are unable to use a standard bike, including those with a wide range of physical and learning difficulties and adults living with dementia.
Martine Walters, director, said: “At a time when funds for community groups and charitable organisations are becoming more difficult to access, we’re incredibly grateful for this opportunity to make a real difference in Worthing.”
Co-op members can choose a local cause to benefit from the fund, which collects one per cent of the money members spend on selected branded products and services.
Visit membership.coop.co.uk/causes/32181 for more information.