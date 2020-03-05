World Book Day sees Horsham and Crawley children dress up as favourite book characters
Today saw children in schools across Horsham, Crawley and surrounding villages dress up as their favourite characters for World Book Day 2020.
Thursday 05 March 2020 15:53
Here are some of the imaginative costumes they came up with.
Paige Read, in year 7 at Storrington Grammar School, as Harry Potter's Hermione Granger
Left: Karl Hojak (7 years old) from Gossops Green Primary School, as Tin Man. Right: Oliver (7) and Maisie Hoather (5), from Broadfield Primary Academy, as the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who
All dressed up at the Barn Pre-School
Left: Wynter Sunshine Dudman (6 years old) from St John's Catholic Primary School, as Mary Poppins. Right: Jasmine Harwood (10) and Gabby Harwood (6) from North Heath Primary School, as Thing 2 and Alice in Wonderland.
