Wonky-faced puppy born at Dogs Trust Shoreham overcomes health problems

A puppy with a wonky face that was rejected by its mother has overcome numerous health problems and gone on to celebrate its 10th birthday.

Upsy Daisy was in a large litter of nine puppies, born by emergency caesarean section at Dogs Trust Shoreham on February 25, 2010.

Daisy as a tiny puppy with big sister Mia

Due to the longer recovery process, mum Cessie was unable to nurse her babies, so staff at the Brighton Road centre bottle fed them while she recovered.

The labrador then rejected Upsy Daisy at 13 days old and though the staff were not sure why this happened, they were at least able to step in and hand rear her.

Assistant manager Vicky Grylls built up such a bond, she ended up giving a permanent home to the pup, now called Daisy.

Vicky said: “Daisy had a difficult start in life with her health problems and being the only pup rejected by her mother. I couldn’t help but take her in and show her the love she deserved.

Daisy and siblings at eight weeks old

“We have such a special bond as I literally raised her. When the time came, I just couldn’t let her go and decided to adopt her for good.”

Cessie had been pregnant when she was taken in by the rehoming centre.

Daisy was found to have a cleft palate and a muscular problem in her jaw, which was why she had a wonky head.

Vicky explained: “At six months old, we noticed that Daisy’s head wasn’t growing quite right. She had a scan which diagnosed a muscular issue with her jaw that was causing her head to have a wonky appearance.

Daisy, now 10, with owner Vicky Grylls

“However, her unique looks just make her all the more special. Over the years we have had many special times together and I hope we have many more.”