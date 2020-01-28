Woman loses earring and lunch after being dive-bombed by seagull in Sussex town

A woman lost her lunch and earring after being attacked by a seagull in Hastings town centre this week.

The unnerving attack, which happened outside Costa Coffee came from nowhere.

The woman, in her 20’s, who works for Hastings Borough Council but does not want to be named, said: “I had treated myself to a smoked salmon and avocado bagel and couldn’t resist taking a bite out of it while heading back to the office.

“The next thing I knew there was a great thud on my shoulder and something pricking my ear. The gull stole half of the bagel and the other half fell on the floor and was swarmed by other gulls.

“I then realised my earring was missing as it had been yanked out of my ear. I can tell you that these gulls are heavy when they come at you with force and you are not expecting it.”

Local resident Lynda Ridley said: “I saw a seagull land on a woman’s head on Hastings seafront recently to steal her sausage roll. I did not realise they had become that daring.”

