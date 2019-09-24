Woman cyclist injured in Horsham crash

A woman cyclist was injured when she was involved in a crash with a car in Horsham early this morning.

Police say that incident happened soon before 6.15am at the junction of Harwood Road and Comptons Lane.

A spokesman said that the cyclist suffered ‘a minor injury’ in the crash.

In a separate incident, four cars were involved in a crash on the A272 betweeen Cowfold and Buck Barn crossroads at West Grinstead.

Police say that one of the drivers had to be freed from his car “but there were no reports of serious injury.”