Wisborough Green funeral directors celebrate five years of care and support

A Wisborough Green funeral directors has celebrated its fifth year of providing a ‘caring, professional service’ for those who have suffered a loss.

Dandelion Farewells invited residents for sparkling wine, cake and canapés to mark the birthday at an event held in Wisborough Green Village Hall on Friday, January 24.

Jo Parsons, funeral coordinator, Judith Dandy and Andy Head

The event launched the business’s new community connections programme, unveiling its new mobile lounge that will regularly attend local villages and farmer’s markets.

The lounge will help ensure the Dandelion Farewells team is a well-known and welcoming service for people in the local communities.

Judith Dandy, owner of Dandelion Farewells, said: “Death, funeral services and aftercare support are often subjects that are not discussed until required.

“The mobile community lounge will be in regular attendance in local villages and at community events, enabling the Dandelion Farewells team to become a familiar friendly face that is on hand to help or answer any questions or concerns whenever they come up.”

Guests at the celebration

Sandra Donoghue, a Wisborough Green resident who attended the celebration, said: “I am so delighted to be here with Judith and to celebrate this five-year milestone with them.

“What Dandelion Farewells do when caring for the deceased and their family is extraordinary.

“When my husband Phil passed away Judith and her team came to take him into their care and it was unbelievably comforting to know that they believe the caring of a person and their body should not stop when they die.

“They made the impossible and unthinkable task of saying goodbye and arranging his funeral doable, and I will always be so, so grateful for the care and the dignity shown to us both.

The event was held in Wisborough Green Village Hall. Photo by Sophie Ward

“We are very lucky to have Dandelion Farewells in Wisborough Green and to have their support for the many village activities they are involved in, as well as the caring professional service they provide.”

At the event, Judith praised the help shown by everyone in Wisborough Green and the local village communities who play a key role in their wellbeing and success.

She said: “I really thank you for all you have done over the past five years, and for the friendship and support you have shown to myself and my team. It makes a huge difference to us, especially as some days are tougher than others and your kindness and support really does help. Thank you for coming to share our celebration and for everything that you do.”

For more information on the community connections programme, or to talk to someone about any aspect of funeral care or bereavement support, visit dandelionfarewells.com, call 01403 701001 or email office@dandelionfarewells.com

Judith Dandy being presented with a bouquet of flowers. Photo by Sophie Ward

The new mobile community lounge