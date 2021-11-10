The club is building on the success of Brighton Lions’ Wenceslas campaign to help combat fuel poverty in the city by launching something similar for Shoreham, Southwick and Fishersgate.

Lion Susan Saunders explained: “People who receive the annual Winter Fuel Payment and feel they do not need it are invited to donate the amount to Adur East Lions, who assure donors that every penny will go towards helping people in Shoreham, Southwick and Fishersgate to alleviate their fuel poverty.

“Adur East Lions will, of course, be happy to receive donations of any amount from anybody who would like to support this appeal.

Adur East Lions donating Christmas food bags to Shoreham Foodbank. The club has increased the amount it donate to the foodbank to £100 a month and now also donates £100 a month to Fishersgate Foodbank.

“This winter the impact of fuel poverty is likely to be worse than ever, both in our area and England as a whole, with the cost of energy to our homes soaring.”

People in difficulty who contact agencies such as Citizens Advice and Age UK for help will be referred to Adur East Lions. Direct applications will not be accepted and personal details will not be known to the Lions, as the club will make payments direct to the energy supply companies.

Lisa Dilloway, president of Brighton Lions, said her club spent more than £12,500 supporting people in fuel poverty last winter, an increase of £2,000 on the previous year.

One of those helped had been admitted to hospital with hypothermia having been too scared of running up bills to use enough heating.

Adur East Lions would welcome anyone who can help stand in for Santa or act as elves by manning the grotto, holding collection buckets and accompanying the sleigh

Susan said: “Let’s see if the people in Adur can support Adur East Lions to do the same. We are very excited about it.”

Visit www.lionsgiving.co.uk/Appeal/adureastwenceslas to make a donation or send your cheque payable to Adur East Lions Club CIO Charity and endorsed with Wenceslas on the back to Lion Susan Saunders, 39 Park Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea BN43 6PH

The club is also building up to Christmas, which is a busy time for the Lions.

Adur East Lions will be at Southwick Square on Saturday, December 4, for the Christmas market; in Shoreham town centre on Saturday, December 11, for the farmers’ market; at Southwick Manor Cottage each weekend in December with a Christmas grotto; and visiting the streets of Southwick in the evening from December 13 to 17.