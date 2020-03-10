Wine producer in West Chiltington to provide work experience for the first time

Nyetimber will for the first time provide work experience for students from Plumpton College Wine Centre.

Throughout March, April and May, three students will spend ten days immersed in the English sparkling wine producer’s business which is based in West Chiltington.

The students, who are studying wine production and wine business courses at Plumpton, will spend time with Nyetimber’s vineyard, winery, sales and marketing teams.

This exposure will enable the students to gain a good understanding of the various aspects of how Nyetimber operates and the lengths it must go to to maintain its reputation as one of the world’s finest sparkling wine producers.

Nyetimber owner and chief executive, Eric Heerema said: “With the increasing demand for quality English sparkling wine there is a commensurate need for the industry to recruit more talent from the growing number of students learning about wine.

“We at Nyetimber are delighted to offer work experience to students from Plumpton as we appreciate the importance of discovering young professionals with an aptitude for wine, offering mentoring, training and hands-on experience to develop those who want to pursue a career in what is a fascinating, exciting and rewarding industry.”

Regarded as England’s finest sparkling wine, Nyetimber is made from one hundred percent estate-grown grapes from vineyards spanning the South of England. Owner and Chief Executive Eric Heerema works together with award-winning Head Winemaker Cherie Spriggs and Winemaker Brad Greatrix to produce wine of extraordinary elegance and quality.

The growing international reputation of Nyetimber was recognised in 2018 when Cherie Spriggs won the acclaimed ‘Sparkling Winemaker of the Year’ title at the International Wine Challenge, the first time a woman or anyone outside of Champagne or France had won.

According to industry group WineGB, around 2,500 people work in the wine production industry and this is expected to increase to 30,000 by 2040.

Total global sales of English and Welsh wine are expected to hit 40 million bottles (up from 5.9 million bottles sold in 2018) with a forecast retail value of over £1 billion by 2040.

Three million vines were planted in 2019, up from 1 million in 2017 and total wine production hit a record 13.2 million bottles in 2018, up 123% on the prior year - of which approximately 2/3rd is sparkling.

Plumpton’s wine courses cover learning about viticulture and oenology, from grape berry development and composition, to yield and quality management, and sustainable viticulture, plus modules on the impact that climate change will have on wine production in the UK.

Students are also offered courses on wine sales and business that can lead to careers as a business development manager, independent retailer, logistics officer or sommelier either in the UK or abroad.

