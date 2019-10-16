Win a car and help Sussex air ambulance save lives

West Sussex residents and visitors will have a final chance to win a new Mini when the air ambulance brings its annual car raffle roadshow to the area for the last time next weekend.

Members of the Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex’s fundraising team will meet the public and explain how the raffle is supporting life-saving critical emergency care for people who live, work or travel through the area.

The team will represent the charity at Orchards shopping centre in Haywards Heath on October 21, and Waitrose in Horsham on October 24 and 25.

The winner will be able to choose from one of five Mini models.

The runner-up will win £1,000 and third prize will be £250.

Tickets are £5 each. Last year the raffle raised more than £220,000.

The charity is almost entirely reliant on support from the public.

People unable to meet the team can support the charity’s work by entering online. Visit www.raffleentry.org.uk/winacar

The draw will take place on November 20.