Wick spray painting project sees young people cover a shipping container

It was held at The Keystone Centre in Eldon Way, Wick, last month, and saw those who had taken part in the project spray painting a shipping container. They also earned an arts accreditation for taking part.

Arun Youth Projects youth services manager Emma Biffi said: “We worked together with U Can Spray, because they had some funding for a mental health project.

“We worked with children who are 14, most of whom are not in education or training, to give them the opportunity to work towards an award.

Arun Youth Projects and spray paint initiative U Can Spray did an exhibition at The Keystone Centre in Littlehampton

“Getting the accreditation is a great way for them to have something to put on their CV, to help with getting jobs, which is particularly important if they haven’t or won’t be sitting exams.”

Emma added it was one of the best things her organisation had done, and said it would lead to future collaborations with those who had taken part.

She also explained the inspiration behind the word breathe, that was painted on the container.

She said: “They were asked to choose one word to use, and they thought of breathe, because now that lockdown has eased they feel that’s what they’er able to do again.