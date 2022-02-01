The Wick Information Centre, which has been serving the Wick community since the late 1990s, has relocated to the Garden Room, accessed from Beaconsfield Road, and will be reopening on Tuesday, February 15.

The centre operated from the portacabin outside Wick Hall, Wick Street, for many years, but the costs became too expensive.

In 2019, it was announced that the information centre would close due to a lack of funding, but was saved by the Littlehampton Town Council shortly afterwards.

The Wick Information Centre will be re-opening on February 15 at it's new location, the Garden Room accessed from Beaconsfield Road

The new location is situated behind All Saints Church, which originally established the centre as a community hub, and opposite Lyminster School. It will initially be open every Tuesday and Thursday morning from 10am to midday.

Tom Robson, chair of the Wick Information Centre committee, said: “We were sad when the costs of the Wick Information Centre meant we had to revise the plans for it, and that Covid-19 forced it to close for so long.

“But I’m pleased that the centre is reopening again to continue providing a safe, welcoming and helpful space for the people of Wick.’

The funding for the ongoing work of the centre is being provided by All Saints Church and a service funding agreement with Littlehampton Town Council.

The Wick Information Centre will be re-opening on February 15 at it's new location, the Garden Room accessed from Beaconsfield Road

Here are more stories that I have published, read them here:

The Wick Information Centre will be re-opening on February 15 at it's new location, the Garden Room accessed from Beaconsfield Road

Please don’t forget to purchase this week’s Littlehampton Gazette to read more local stories.