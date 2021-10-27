The boat was officially named the Walter Grove at a ceremony in Loxwood on Saturday, October 23.

The multi-purpose 17.5ft long wheelchair-accessible boat was refurbished by The Wheelyboat Trust, a national charity dedicated to getting thousands of wheelchair users out enjoying the UK’s inland waterways.

The new boat will be ideal for the Summit Level, near Cranleigh and Dunsfold, where there are no canal locks.

A wheelchair accessible canal boat has been unveiled in Sussex canals.

The purchase of the boat was made possible by a generous donation from supporter Peter Grove and has been named in memory of his grandfather, who was a master carpenter on the Wey Navigation from 1885 to 1930.

Peter, who now lives in the USA, was represented at the ceremony by his cousin Ian Hair, who christened the boat on his behalf.

The Wheelyboat Trust Director Andy Beadsley said: “There are lots of health and wellbeing advantages to being out in the open air and on the water.

“We’ve worked with many disability groups and we’re delighted to be able to work with the Wey & Arun Canal Trust.”

The Trust hopes to offer boat trips in 2022 once skipper training has been completed.