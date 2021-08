Homes are now 10.6 times the annual earning for those living and working in the city.https://www.brightonandhoveindependent.co.uk/news/people/survey-reveals-brighton-and-chichester-among-uks-least-affordable-cities-3342739A home in Chichester now costs an average £446,899 while average earnings are £37,352. Here is what £350,000 - £450,000 could buy today according to Zoopla