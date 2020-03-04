Wey & Arun Canal Trust to hold its annual Pulborough to Pallingham boat rally

The Wey & Arun Canal Trust is to once again run a boat rally for keen paddleboarders, boaters and canoers.

The annual River Arun Boat Rally will be held on Sunday, May 10, open to all small crafts, canoes, kayaks and paddleboards.

The Pulborough to Pallingham rally began in 1983, run by the Wey & Arun Canal Trust since 2011.

The aim is to ensure that when the restoration of the canal is complete there will be no legal reason why boats cannot venture from the canal into the Arun.

The trust aims to restore the 23-mile waterway which runs from Shalford in Surrey to Pallingham in West Sussex.

Last year’s event saw a record turnout to take the three-and-a-half-hour trip from Pulborough and Stopham to the tidal limit at Pallingham.

The route reaches the furthest navigable point for boats.

For more information on taking part and to register, visit weyarun.org.uk/events54

The Wey & Arun Canal Trust was formed to restore the 23-mile navigable link between the Wey and Arun rivers.

The restoration project will recreate the direct water link between London and the south coast.