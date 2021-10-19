The Queen and the Princess Royal joined guests at the service to honour the work of the Royal British Legion, which was founded on May 15, 1921, in the aftermath of the First World War.

Angela said: “It was a great honour to be invited to attend this service in Westminster Abbey.

“I don’t know if the founders of the Royal British Legion would ever have imagined that the organisation would be going strong 100 years later but service people and their families need just as much support today as they did in 1921.”

Angela Standing, chair of the Arundel branch of the Royal British Legion, was at Westminster Abbey for the Service of Thanksgiving to mark the charity's centenary

The Dean of Westminster, the Very Rev Dr David Hoyle, paid tribute to ‘the dedication, imagination and resilience of those who find fresh ways of engaging with the many and varied needs of those who have suffered as a consequence of their commitment to Queen and ountry’.

Angela, who is also deputy mayor of Arundel and town crier, was congratulated at Thursday’s town council meeting by mayor Tony Hunt.

He said: “The British Legion does wonderful work and we have all seen the work that Angela does on its behalf, from selling poppies in the rain in the High Street to organising Remembrance Day services each year.”