West Sussex Woodturners make 100 pens in support of veterans

The West Sussex Woodturners Club has hand turned 100 pens to be sold or auctioned in support of veterans.

Seven members from the club created the pens, 92 of which are completed, for the charity Pens for Veterans during the ‘Home Front Weekend’ held at Amberley Museum on May 18 and 19.

Keith Greenfield, speaking for West Sussex Woodturners, said: “This weekend has bought seven turners together to help many veterans suffering from PTSD and other war related injuries to have a slightly better life.

“It is only a mere drop in the ocean, but something we are all pleased to be part of.”

Pens for Veterans was founded by a group of pen turners and is spearheaded by T V Stone, aka Woody Turner.

Pens for Veterans’ sole aim is to produce pens to be used to raise funds for many of the veterans’ charities.

Keith added: “Woody relies heavily on good will from many of the pen kit suppliers and also many of the smaller resin blank casters to let him have items at very favourable rates.

“Woody is so passionate and protective of this group he has nurtured from day one, there is barely a day that passes that he does not venture into his workshop and make a few pens.

“To help him cope with the ever increasing funds required, this is where friends like us at West Sussex Woodturners send him surplice pens to help ease his work load.”

Speaking about Pens for Veterans and the support the charity receives, Woody said: “This has been one of the most rewarding things I have ever done in my life and I would like to thank you all for your continued support and loyalty over the years, without all of you this would never have gone this far.

“We have not only managed to donate thousands of pens to veteran charities and small groups but we have raised and donated thousands of pounds into the bargain.”

For more about the West Sussex Woodturners, visit www.westsussexwoodturners.co.uk

