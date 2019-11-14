West Sussex voluntary service recognised for 'outstanding' work

The Duchess of Norfolk recently played host to fifty guests in the library at Arundel Castle to witness the Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, Mrs Susan Pyper, formally present the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service to local charity, West Sussex Mediation Service.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest award given to local volunteer groups, across the UK, to recognise outstanding work done in their own communities and is described as the equivalent of an MBE.

Picture courtesy of West Sussex Mediation Service

It was made clear by the Lord Lieutenant that the award is not easily won, with a stringent vetting process and final approval being given by the Queen, who signs a certificate that accompanies a domed glass crystal.

The guest list included the Sussex police and crime commissioner, Katy Bourne, the chair of West Sussex County Council, cllr Janet Duncton and dignitaries from all local authorities in West Sussex.

A number of volunteers from the charity, past and present were also in attendance, including trustees, mediators, fundraisers and office/IT support staff.

In celebration of the award guests enjoyed a glass of sparkling wine, generously donated by Digby Fine English of Arundel, who happened to win ‘Best in Class’ (English Vintage Brut), the previous evening, at the 2019 Sparkling Wine World Championships.

A second supporter, who also kindly supplied celebratory drink was the Pallant Deli, a specialist Delicatessen and wine merchant in Arundel.

West Sussex Mediation Service has been in existence since 2000 and now services over 350 referrals a year, using trained local volunteer mediators. Their core work is helping to resolve neighbour disputes and conflict within families, across the generations.

Will Adler, the chair for the charity, said: “We are very honoured to get this award. Our volunteers deliver a service that helps so many people in very difficult situations. It is hard to overstate the public good that their services bring about and it is great that West Sussex Mediation Service has been recognised in this way.”