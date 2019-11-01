West Sussex veteran relives his World War Two ‘adventure’

A West Sussex World War Two veteran has shared his memories of the conflict ahead of Remembrance Day.

George Brown, who has organised Partridge Green’s memorial service for the past 18 years with his wife Thelma, served as an army despatch rider during the conflict.

George and Thelma Brown

He said: “There’s a lot of interest now in learning about what went on during the war. People ask questions.

“I started out in Northern Ireland in March 1941.”

George, who turned recently turned 98, then spent time in Saffron Walden in Essex before serving in France after D Day in 1944.

He added: “I went halfway across the channel on a liberty ship then got transferred to landing craft - onto the beaches at Arromanches.

“We were the support team really between the different headquarters and the foot troops.

“We had to deliver messages and all sorts of things between the base camps and the actual people doing the fighting which was quite fun and games.”

George, who lives in Littleworth, said he served with a ‘really good crowd of boys’.

He added: “We weren’t scared. People often ask that but I always say in 1941 I was 21. I was only just in my early 20s and you don’t get frightened.

“It was all an adventure to us. We had good times and bad times. Played football and all sorts of things like that.”

Despite being just two years from his 100th birthday, George stays fit and active.

He spends half an hour every evening cycling five miles on his exercise bike.

This year’s Partridge Green Remembrance Service begins at 10.45am at the West Grinstead War Memorial on Remembrance Sunday, November 10.

Local historian Bob Lomas will give a reading before the two minute silence at 11am.

Thelma added that the service is ‘so important’.

She said the musician who plays the Last Post travels from Oxford to be at the service.

Around 80 people paid their respects last year, which Thelma hopes will grow to around 100 people in 2019.

She added: “You just never ever know, whatever the weather people still come.”

Read more: Police release CCTV of missing Rudgwick man taken shortly before his disappearance Read more: Pedestrian seriously injured after A272 collision

Read more: Fashion retailer to open new store in Horsham town centre