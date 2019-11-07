West Sussex social worker shortlisted for top national award

A West Sussex social worker who makes a positive difference to people’s lives on a daily basis has been shortlisted for a top national award.

Stephen Musgrave is a senior social work practitioner with West Sussex County Council’s coastal lifelong services team.

He was nominated for the Social Worker of the Year Awards in recognition of his outstanding work supporting vulnerable adults and is one of nine finalists for Adult Social Worker of the Year.

Stephen said: “It was a huge surprise to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award but I feel extremely honoured to have received such recognition.

“I just try to do my best with and for those that the lifelong services team support, so being shortlisted is an added bonus.”

Stephen, who is based at Centenary House in Worthing, will found out the results at the national awards ceremony in London on November 29. Winners from each category will also compete for the title Overall Social Worker of the Year 2019.

Team manager Adrian Caines, who nominated Stephen, said: “I think it is great news that we have a member of the team shortlisted for this national award but it is richly deserved by Stephen, whose hard work makes a positive difference to people’s lives on a daily basis.”

The awards are organised by the charity The Social Work Awards, which aims to improve public awareness and understanding of social work by showing the positive impact of social workers in their wide range of roles.

Richard Betts, managing director for Local Government at Servelec, said: “We are delighted to support this award, which shines a light on exceptional social workers who are making a significant difference to lives of adults, often in very difficult circumstances, day in and day out.

“All the finalists demonstrate dedication, professionalism and passion. They truly are a credit to the social work profession.”