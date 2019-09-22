DM1992791a.jpg. West Grinstead & District Ploughing & Agricultural Society�"s annual ploughing match and show. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190921-180249008

West Grinstead & District Ploughing & Agricultural Society’s Ploughing Match & Show in pictures

Crowds flocked to Applesham Farm in Coombes on Saturday for the West Grinstead & District Ploughing & Agricultural Society’s annual Ploughing Match & Show.

The celebration of rural life – hosted by W.D. Passmore & Sons – featured 12 different ploughing classes, a sheep-shearing demonstration, poultry show, bale rolling and much more.

DM1992909a.jpg. West Grinstead & District Ploughing & Agricultural Society�"s annual ploughing match and show. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190921-175019008
DM1992909a.jpg. West Grinstead & District Ploughing & Agricultural Society�"s annual ploughing match and show. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190921-175019008
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
DM1992922a.jpg. West Grinstead & District Ploughing & Agricultural Society�"s annual ploughing match and show. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190921-175104008
DM1992922a.jpg. West Grinstead & District Ploughing & Agricultural Society�"s annual ploughing match and show. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190921-175104008
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
DM1992929a.jpg. West Grinstead & District Ploughing & Agricultural Society�"s annual ploughing match and show. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190921-175209008
DM1992929a.jpg. West Grinstead & District Ploughing & Agricultural Society�"s annual ploughing match and show. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190921-175209008
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
DM1992943a.jpg. West Grinstead & District Ploughing & Agricultural Society�"s annual ploughing match and show. Ferret racing. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190921-181401008
DM1992943a.jpg. West Grinstead & District Ploughing & Agricultural Society�"s annual ploughing match and show. Ferret racing. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190921-181401008
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6