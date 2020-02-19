West Chiltington Women’s Institute celebrates 99th birthday

The West Chiltington Women’s Institute celebrated its 99th birthday on Thursday.

As usual the village hall was prepared by the much-loved gentlemen partners and spouses of members, who regularly move tables and chairs in preparation for the club’s afternoon meetings.

The meeting opened with a glass of wine, after which the men were thanked and applauded by members for their continuous hard work.

After singing Jerusalem, the meeting settled into its business of health and safety planning, centenary suggestions for next year, activity groups and the eternal problem of pot holes.

Lesley Read won the Frances Sharpe Cup and Ida Rushworth was congratulated on her beautifully decorated 99th birthday cake, sampled at tea time after the event’s main entertainment from The Pebble Beach Band.

The Pebble Beach Band – Joe, Tony, Toni, Dave, Dave and Alison (all of whom had a ukulele) – were introduced to the ladies, who then enjoyed the musical extravaganza of songs from times gone by.

Tunes included Da Doo Ron Ron, Picture of You, Octopus’ Garden, Every Day, I’m Into Something Good, Rhythm of The Falling Rain, Bring Me Sunshine, Teenager in Love, San Francisco Blues, Imagine, Return to Sender, You Ain’t Nothing but a Hound Dog, as well as the song Congratulations for the birthday.

The band joined the group for tea and cake after a declaration of thanks for their performances.

The band is made up of retirees from Bognor Regis, named after the Bognor coastline, close to The Waverley pub near the seafront.

The band holds a jam session at The Waverley on the third Wednesday of the month, starting at 1pm.

Players of the ukelele, mandolin and other small instruments are welcome to join.

The national Women’s Institute was established in 1915 to provide women with opportunities to learn and campaign on relevant issues.

Founded in 1921, the West Chiltington Women’s Institute is one of the oldest WI groups in West Sussex.

They meet on the second Thursday of the month at 2.15pm in West Chiltington Village Hall and host a variety of speakers and organise various interest groups, including a French conversation group and reading group.

They will next meet on Thursday, March 12. Visitors are welcome.

For more information, visit westchiltwi.org.uk or call Cathy Dyson on 01903 366261.