West Chiltington School’s longest-serving staff member retires after 25 years

West Chiltington School said goodbye to Sue Bond who retired after 25 years’ service on Friday, January 24.

Robert Parker, premises officer at the school, said: “Few people keep a job for that long these days and it is a testament to Sue’s conscientiousness diligence that she performed her role so well for so long.

“She remained constantly cheery and helpful in her role for all her time at the school.

“She touched the lives of thousands of people passing through the school and was the longest-serving member of the staff, having initially started at the school when her daughter, Lucy was a pupil there.

“Much of her service with the school was as the caretaker, a much overlooked role which is essential to the working of any school and Sue performed her role magnificently.

“She will be much missed by the staff and pupils.”

