Weekend event in Horsham encourages kinder living towards planet

An event which encourages people to be kinder to the planet was held for the fifth time on the weekend of March 7.

Despite coronavirus fears, the Kinder Living Home Show returned to Horsham with increased visitor numbers yet again.

Since the first show in 2015, awareness of climate issues has been on the increase, and the show provided advice on how to start living more sustainably. The show recognises that eco living is ‘a journey of small steps’.

Event organisers said: “We were thrilled that people came out and supported us.

“We’re a small team of volunteers, many of our exhibitors are small local businesses and community groups and they all put so much effort into the show.

“There was an immensely positive atmosphere and people seem to really want to find out about living a more sustainable life.

“Things have certainly changed a lot in the last five years and we’re very positive about the future.”

The show aims to launch Kinder Living Henfield later this year and the team are to organise pop up stands at other events.

The show will also run a competition inviting young people between the ages of seven and 17 to design an eco home fit for the future.