'We haven't closed!' Popular Crawley shop moves location after 11 years - and here is how you can get a FREE gift when you visit
A popular Crawley shop has moved location after 11 years - and they are offwering a free gift - but you have to be quick.
The Revive Charity shop has been trading on The Broadway since 2010 but have moved from the town centre to The Charis Centre on West Green Drive.
Manager Debra Allen said: "We want to make sure all our lovely customers know where we have moved to, and that we haven’t closed.
"We now have a much larger café in the Charis centre ,selling all lovely homemade food and cakes."
And the shop has a free gift for the first 50 customers who spend over £5 - so get there quick!
The shop is open Tuesday to Fridays ,9.30am to 5.00pm, and are now accepting donations.